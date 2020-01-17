PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.78 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. PPG Industries has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

