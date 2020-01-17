Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pra Group by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pra Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 293.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 116,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

