Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,345,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the previous session’s volume of 279,829 shares.The stock last traded at $2.15 and had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Precipio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

