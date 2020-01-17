Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.63

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 154555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

