Price Wealth LLC Buys New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 7,146,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

