Price Wealth LLC Has $776,000 Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

UL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 897,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.