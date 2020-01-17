Price Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.