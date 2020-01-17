Price Wealth LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,940,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $169.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.