Price Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

PYPL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.