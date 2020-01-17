Price Wealth LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 2,950,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,070. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

