Price Wealth LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 69.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 744.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 669,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.