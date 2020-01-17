Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMW. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

