Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20, 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

