Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.93, approximately 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.