Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Down 0.2%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34, approximately 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

