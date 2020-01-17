PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002778 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $121.48 million and $592,855.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,795.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.14 or 0.03830914 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00616598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

