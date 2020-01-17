Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Procyon Corp (OTCMKTS:PCYN) shares dropped 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

