Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.25 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

PRGS stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

