Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.25 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.
PRGS stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
