Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

