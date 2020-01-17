Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
Shares of PRGS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
