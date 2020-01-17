Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136,053 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.32.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

