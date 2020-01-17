Prometeus Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $311,867.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

