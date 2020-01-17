Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 474,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

