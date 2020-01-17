Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 474,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $133.58.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
