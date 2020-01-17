Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.63, approximately 3,117 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 583.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth $969,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the period.

