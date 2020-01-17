ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.51, approximately 57,251 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

