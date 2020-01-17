Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $418.80

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $418.80 and traded as high as $430.00. Provident Financial shares last traded at $421.90, with a volume of 1,079,054 shares trading hands.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 419.21.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

