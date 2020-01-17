Pui San Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84.

CCXI opened at $40.93 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

