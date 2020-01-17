Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

