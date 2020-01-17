PureVidz Market Capitalization Achieves $44,608.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a total market capitalization of $44,608.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PureVidz has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PureVidz alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.