Puzo Michael J Buys 562 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

