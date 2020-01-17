Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.49 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

