Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increased by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after buying an additional 119,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

