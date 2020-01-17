Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

