Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for NiSource in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. NiSource has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

