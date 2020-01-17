Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,770,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,435 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

