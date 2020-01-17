Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Lane Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

HLNE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 1,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,099. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after buying an additional 680,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 697,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.