Qbao Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $339,486.00 and $1,670.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

