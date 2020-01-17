Qbic Trading Up 58.4% Over Last Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Qbic has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $3,501.00 and $10.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

