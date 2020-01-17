Qitmeer Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $16,170.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

