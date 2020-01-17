QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

