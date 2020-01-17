QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.97. 17,040,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

