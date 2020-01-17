QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $17,799.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.06032283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,057,923 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

