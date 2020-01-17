QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

