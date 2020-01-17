QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $254,475.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.83 or 0.05708180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00128429 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001185 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

