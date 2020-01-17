Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
QHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. Quorum Health has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.
About Quorum Health
Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
