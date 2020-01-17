Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. Quorum Health has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Quorum Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86,220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 582.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 310,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quorum Health by 337.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

