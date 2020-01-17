RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RA Medical Systems’ rating score has declined by 28.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

RMED stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.