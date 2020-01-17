RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Update

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 148,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMED traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,055. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

