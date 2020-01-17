Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 3,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,409. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.