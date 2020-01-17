Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RAVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Raven Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.