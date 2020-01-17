Raven Protocol Trading Up 43.9% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $394,118.00 and approximately $10,391.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03290452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00202100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

