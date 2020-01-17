Raymond James Analysts Give ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) a $6.50 Price Target

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned a $6.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 1,286,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,333. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

